Quad Meeting 2023: Talks About Ukraine Conflict And China Seas Criticised By Russia, China
Foreign Ministers of Quad countries, India, US, Japan and Australia, met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.
The meeting, chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australia’s Penny Wong.
“Our meeting today reaffirms the Quad’s steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient,” the Quad joint statement said.
The Quad members called for a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” and respect for a rules-based order in the South and East China Seas.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called out the Quad to contribute towards security and mutual trust between regional countries rather than being “about putting exclusionary blocs”.
Post the meet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also accused the United States of “trying to militarise Quad”, as reported by AP News.
