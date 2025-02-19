PVR Fined Rs 1 Lakh for Excessive Ads Delaying Film Screening
The Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered PVR Cinemas at Orion Mall and PVR Inox Limited to pay Rs 1 lakh in punitive damages for excessive advertisements that delayed a film screening.
The complainant had booked three tickets for Sam Bahadur on December 26, 2023, for a 4:05 pm show, expecting it to end by 6:30 pm so he could return to work.
However, ads and trailers ran from 4:05 pm to 4:28 pm, delaying the movie to 4:30 pm. He claimed this caused him to miss a work commitment.
PVR denied wrongdoing, arguing that they followed legal requirements to screen public service announcements.
However, the commission found that only one of the 17 ads shown was a public service message, far exceeding the 10-minute limit set by government guidelines.
The commission found PVR guilty of unfair trade practices and ordered it to stop violating government directives. It ruled that films should offer relaxation, not prolonged ads.
PVR has been ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh to the Consumer Welfare Fund, Rs 20,000 to the complainant for distress, and Rs 8,000 in litigation costs.
