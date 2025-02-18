BSNL Turns Profitable After 17 Years: Here’s What Drove the Turnaround
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) posted a profit of Rs 262 crore in Q3 FY25, its first profitable quarter since 2007.
The company saw a 15% year-on-year rise in mobility services revenue, an 18% jump in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) earnings, and a 14% increase in leased line revenue compared to the same period last year.
Lower finance costs and reduced overall expenditure helped BSNL cut losses by over Rs 1,800 crore from the previous year.
The company has been rapidly expanding its 4G network and fiber-optic infrastructure to enhance connectivity across urban and rural areas.
To support its 4G expansion, the Union Cabinet recently approved an additional Rs 6,000 crore to cover a capital expenditure shortfall.
As part of this push, BSNL and MTNL signed a 10-year agreement to share 4G networks, optimizing resources and improving service delivery.
According to TRAI’s October 2024 data, BSNL saw a 25.8% rise in wireless subscribers, benefiting from competitor tariff hikes.
