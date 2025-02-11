Punjab Police Register FIRs Against Agents in US Deportation Case
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Punjab Police is probing illegal human trafficking after 30 residents from Punjab were deported from the US.
Police have filed eight FIRs against immigration agents based on complaints from the deportees.
On February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. This was the first batch deported under Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.
Police recorded statements against travel agents who lured victims with false promises of illegal US entry.
Officials called the deportees “willing victims” and suspect agents contacted them after their return, urging them to stay silent.
Climate Commitments Fall Short as Nations Miss Key Deadline
Click here