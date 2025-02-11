Climate Commitments Fall Short as Nations Miss Key Deadline
Nearly 200 nations had a Monday deadline to submit key climate policy documents. The UN’s climate chief calls them among the most important of the century.
These plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), are central to the Paris Agreement. Nations must update them every five years, outlining voluntary strategies to curb greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels.
Most countries will miss the deadline. The UN says that’s fine if they are still working on their plans.
So far, only 12 of the 195 nations in the 2015 Paris Agreement have submitted their emissions-cutting plans for 2035.
Together, they account for just 16.2% of global carbon dioxide emissions. The U.S. alone makes up most of that. However, President Donald Trump has already scrapped the plan submitted under Joe Biden.
Brazil, the UK, and the UAE are the only major emitters to file. Smaller contributors like Singapore, New Zealand, and Uruguay have also submitted, each emitting under 0.2% globally.
The latest NDCs aim to cap warming at 1.5°C, but the planet has already warmed 1.3°C and is set to rise another 1.8°C, says the UN.
