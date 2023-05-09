Pulitzer Prize 2023: The New York Times, Associated Press Win For Wartime Reporting In Ukraine
The 2023 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on Monday, recognising the best in the field of journalism and arts.
The Associated Press won the Pulitzer for public service for its wartime coverage of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
The New York Times was awarded for its international coverage on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Washington Post reporter Caroline Kitchener won the national reporting Pulitzer for her coverage of abortion ban in the US last year.
The Los Angeles Times won for breaking news for its stories revealing a secretly recorded conversation with city officials making racist comments.
Father and son — John and Ramsey Archibald — won the Pulitzer in the local reporting category as part of a team of journalists in Alabama, United States.
The Pulitzer Prize for fiction went to two books: Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and Trust by Hernan Diaz.
Also read
Wrestlers Protesters' Panel Gives May 21 As The Deadline For Brij Bhushan's Arrest