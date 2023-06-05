Protesting Wrestlers Meet Amit Shah, Press For Early Chargesheet

Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, as well as other coaches, attended the meeting which lasted more than two hours and finished after midnight.
The wrestlers emphasised their demand for a strong chargesheet to be filed soon, while the Home Minister promised them that the proper procedure would be followed.
The late-night meeting with Amit Shah comes days after the wrestlers went to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga, but were stopped by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Takait.
The Khap panchayat supporting the wrestlers have given an ultimatum to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before June 9.
Commenting on the late night-meet, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that his prediction was that there won't be any arrest and after a 'wishy washy chargesheet', the government will say the matter is sub-judice.
