“We Take Responsibility”: Environment Minister On Cheetah Deaths At Kuno National Park

The death of three adult cheetahs and three cubs within a short span of time has prompted experts to question the sustainability of the habitat and wildlife management.
"It's an international project and we had anticipated mortality. It's mentioned in our report too. One of the cheetahs was unwell before it even came to India. We have provided the reasons for the deaths of the two other (adult) cheetahs, ” Yadav said.
Following the loss of two cubs last week, the Centre has formed an 11-member steering committee to review and monitor the progress of the Cheetah reintroduction programme.
Decades after the species was declared extinct, eight African cheetahs – five females and three males – were scurried to India, last September. PM Modi, who released the cheetahs into the park, called their arrival a “historic” moment for India.
Twelve more cheetahs were relocated from South Africa to Kuno in February, as a part of an inter-continental translocation project.
