Prince Harry's 'Spare' Fastest Selling Non-Fiction Ever, Say Publishers
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is selling faster than anticipated, said publishers of the book as it hit the shelves on Tuesday.
The publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House, told The Guardian that the book had sold 4,00,000 copies on the first day of sale, breaking records.
Extracts from the book, where Harry has reportedly narrated his conflict with brother William, father King Charles III, and stepmother Camilla, had already made headlines before it was released.
Transworld Penguin Random House managing director Larry Finlay told Reuters, "As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."
Harry claims in the book, among other things, that William, his brother, attacked him after they got into an argument over Harry's wife, Meghan.
