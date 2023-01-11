'RRR's' Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song At Golden Globes; Misses Out On Best Non-English Film
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' won Best Original Song at the Golden Globe awards for Naatu Naatu.
The film, which made over Rs 1,200 crores globally, was also nominated in the Best Non-English Film category. However, 'Argentina, 1985' from Argentina won in this category.
Top celebrities congratulated the RRR crew on the win. "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!" actor Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter.
"Congrats and well done on the award," Australian cricketer David Warner said congratulating the filmmakers.
A video shared on Twitter showed singer Rihanna congratulating the RRR team as she passed by their table. Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' was also nominated in this category. Other nominations included Taylor Swift’s 'Carolina', Lady Gaga’s 'Hold My Hand' and 'Ciao Papa' from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.