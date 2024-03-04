Premier Soccer Clubs Turn To AI-Powered Scouting To Identify Top Players
Premier League clubs Chelsea and Burnley, as well as a host of MLS teams, are using an AI-powered app, aiScout, that allows footballers around the world to be scouted by them.
The aiScout app, accessible worldwide and downloadable for free, enables aspiring soccer talents to participate in virtual tryouts for professional clubs. Users can upload self-recorded footage showcasing their performance in a set of drills.
Using computer vision and deep-learning technology capable of identifying and assessing a player's actions, each user is assigned a score, and scouts are promptly notified of individuals meeting specific criteria.
In 2019, Ben Greenwood secured his first professional club trial using the app. The 17-year-old, who became the app's inaugural user to earn a trial, uploaded footage leading to a tryout with Chelsea.
The current database comprises slightly more than 100,000 players. Additionally, over 100 clubs are set to join Chelsea and Burnley, and a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer in the US is on cards, as was revealed last May.
Brazilian Court Orders Meta To Stop Using Its Name In The Country. Here’s Why