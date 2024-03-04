Brazilian Court Orders Meta To Stop Using Its Name In The Country. Here’s Why
A court in Sao Paulo has directed Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to cease using its name in Brazil within the next 30 days.
This decision follows a lawsuit filed by a local computer services provider sharing the same name, claiming that it has suffered harm due to third parties confusing the two companies.
The Meta Servicos company, located in Barueri, registered its brand with Brazil's National Institute for Intellectual Property in the late 2000s.
In the legal proceedings, the company claimed that, following Zuckerberg's company's name change in 2021, it was erroneously implicated in over 100 lawsuits and had its Instagram profiles disabled on the grounds of alleged impersonation.
The Sao Paulo appeals court has decreed that Meta from the United States will be fined 100,000 reais ($20,201) per day in the event of non-compliance with the court's decision.
Eight EU Consumer Groups Take On Meta For Alleged Privacy Violations