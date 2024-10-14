Key Accused in Mahadev App Case Arrested Amid Investigation into High-Level Links
Saurabh Chandrakar, the alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev app gambling platform, has reportedly been arrested.
His arrest followed an Interpol red notice issued to law enforcement agencies worldwide for his location and provisional detention. The case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August.
According to the Enforcement Directorate's counsel, the arrest process began on September 4, after a special court in Raipur issued a non-bailable warrant against Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, another promoter of the app.
The Mahadev betting app is an online platform facilitating illegal gambling on various games, such as poker, card games, and cricket, as well as betting on elections.
The ED has also alleged the involvement of several high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The case has sparked intense political conflict between the Congress and BJP, with both parties accusing each other of protecting Chandrakar and Uppal.
How Unemployed Tech-Savvy Youth Ran The Infamous Mahadev Betting App