PM Modi To Host SCO Virtual Summit; Putin And Sharif Among The Attendees
PM Narendra Modi will host the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday.
The summit is expected to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, among others.
The other SCO member states that have been invited by India are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.
It is scheduled to begin at 12.30 p.m. and end around 3 p.m. The meeting was supposed to be held in person in New Delhi, but the plan was changed in early June, The Indian Express reported.
The theme of the summit is 'Towards a SECURE SCO'. SECURE stands for Security; Economy and Trade; Connectivity; Unity; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment.
SCO is an intergovernmental organization focused on regional security issues, its fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism. It was founded in Shanghai in 2001.
