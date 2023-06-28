European Space Agency To Explore ‘Dark Mysteries’ Of Universe In Its New Mission
The European Space Agency (ESA) will launch the Euclid spacecraft to explore the dark mysteries of the universe on July 1.
The liftoff will be from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The ESA mission will provide insight into the nature of dark matter and dark energy, two of the universe's biggest contemporary mysteries.
Dark matter and dark energy have not yet been directly detected by astronomers. But their existence has been inferred from the impact they have on the entire universe.
NASA is supporting the Euclid mission by developing a US-based Euclid data processing facility, supplying crucial hardware for one of the spacecraft's instruments, and funding the science team.
