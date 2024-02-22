Parenting YouTube Star Ruby Franke Sentenced To Prison For Aggravated Child Abuse Charges
Ruby Franke, a mother of six known for providing parenting advice through a popular YouTube channel, received a sentencing of four terms in prison, ranging from one to 15 years each, for aggravated child abuse charges.
The 42-year-old, who garnered 2.3 million followers on her now-deleted video channel, was apprehended in the southern Utah city of Ivins in August last year.
The arrest followed an incident where her malnourished 12-year-old son, bearing open wounds, sought food and water from a neighbour by climbing out of a window.
Subsequently, another one of Franke's daughters was discovered in a similarly malnourished condition at Hildebrandt's residence.
At her sentencing, Franke apologized to her children, saying she had “believed dark was light and right was wrong. I would do anything in this world for you. I took from you all that was soft, safe and good.”
In 2015, Franke and her husband, Kevin Franke, initiated the "8 Passengers" YouTube channel, where they gained a substantial audience by sharing their journey of parenting six children.
Subsequently, she collaborated with Hildebrandt's counseling company, ConneXions Classroom, to conduct parenting seminars. She further expanded her online presence by contributing content to their joint Instagram account, "Moms of Truth."
