Elon Musk’s X Claims Indian Govt Issued 'Executive Orders' To Act On Some Posts
The global affairs team of Elon Musk's X has claimed in a post that the Indian government had issued "executive orders" instructing the platform to take action against certain accounts and posts.
Despite the platform's disagreement with the decision, the social media giant announced its intention to comply with the government's directives by restricting access to these accounts and posts within India.
"We will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," the post read.
X stated that, despite having issued notifications to the impacted users in accordance with their policies, they have not yet taken steps to officially contest the government's directives to block access.
Although the platform recognised the importance of disclosing the executive orders for the sake of transparency, legal constraints prevented them from doing so.
"This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the post concluded.
