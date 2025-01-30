Pakistan Journalists Rally Against Controversial Bill Limiting Free Speech
Pakistan’s upper house of parliament has passed a controversial bill, which critics say aims to curb free speech.
The bill, approved by the lower house last Thursday, gives the government broad powers to impose fines and imprison social media users for spreading disinformation.
Journalists staged protests in major cities, including Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad, and Lahore, pledging to resist attempts to stifle free speech.
With Senate approval, the bill now faces a likely swift signing by President Asif Ali Zardari.
Under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, authorities will set up an agency to block content deemed "unlawful and offensive," including criticism of judges, the military, parliament, or provincial assemblies.
Non-compliance could lead to temporary or permanent bans. The law also criminalizes spreading disinformation, punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of 2 million rupees.
