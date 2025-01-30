Deadly Stampede at Maha Kumbh Prompts Traffic and Safety Overhaul
A day after a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj left several dead and many injured, the state government has imposed stricter measures to prevent further incidents.
The Maha Kumbh fair area is now a complete no-vehicle zone, with all types of vehicles banned. VVIP passes allowing vehicle entry have been canceled, and a one-way traffic system is in place to manage devotees' movement.
The tragedy occurred on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims gathered for a sacred dip on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant days of the Kumbh Mela.
Deputy Inspector General of Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, stated the stampede was caused by pilgrims pushing against barricades in a rush to reach the holy waters.
Official reports confirm 30 deaths and 60 injuries, though Reuters counted nearly 40 bodies in the local hospital morgue, with more arriving 12 hours after the incident.
In the aftermath, a petitioner has asked the Supreme Court to direct the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a report on the stampede and take legal action against those responsible.
Chief Justice Khanna has advised the petitioner to submit a written request to the Registry mentioning the reasons for requesting an early listing of the case.
