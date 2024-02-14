Over Hundred Healthcare Infrastructure In Romania Compromised In Ransomware Onslaught
A ransomware attack has impacted more than a hundred healthcare facilities in Romania, including children's and emergency hospitals. As a precautionary measure, several other facilities have also been taken offline.
As per the Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate, the attack initiated at the Pitesti Pediatric Hospital and rapidly extended to additional healthcare institutions.
The cyberattack predominantly occurred during the night on Monday, as per a communication from the Romanian Ministry of Health, aiming at a widely utilised medical information system.
These impacted facilities constitute a considerable segment of the nation's healthcare infrastructure. As indicated by a study conducted by researchers from various Romanian universities last year, the country is home to a total of 543 hospitals.
The identities of the hackers remain undisclosed; however, as per the Romanian agency, they employed a variant of ransomware known as Phobos, developed by hackers who communicate in Russian.
