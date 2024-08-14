Over 140 Cyberattacks Reported During Paris Olympics, No Disruptions To Competitions
French authorities have said that over 140 cyberattacks were reported during the Paris Olympics, though none disrupted the competitions.
In preparation for and throughout the Olympic Games, France's cybersecurity agency remained on high alert for potential attacks that could have affected the organising committee, ticketing, or transportation.
From July 26 to August 11, the government cybersecurity agency, Anssi, documented 119 instances of low-impact "security events" and 22 incidents where "a malicious actor" successfully breached a victim's information system.
The attacks primarily targeted government entities, as well as sports, transport, and telecom infrastructure, according to the agency.
Anssi reported that a third of the incidents involved downtime, with half caused by denial-of-service attacks. Other incidents included attempted or actual compromises and data breaches.
The Grand Palais, which hosted the Olympics, was hit by a ransomware attack in early August, but the information systems involved in the Paris Olympics were unaffected, according to the agency.
