Over 1000 Andhra Pradesh State Govt. Employees Face ECI Action Over MCC Violations
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated disciplinary measures against close to one thousand state government employees and contract workers for engaging in political campaigning, contravening the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
According to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, regular employees have received show-cause notices, while volunteers, contractual, and outsourced employees who have erred have been terminated from service.
The ECI had banned volunteers from government service during the MCC enforcement due to complaints across the state.
The opposition political parties like the Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena Party, alleged that the volunteers are all workers of the ruling party, and have been working for YSRCP ahead of the elections to influence beneficiaries.
The ECI also terminated 61 individuals involved in government roles, like managing fair price shops, after they were found to have breached the MCC by joining political rallies and campaigns.
Elon Musk Announces X's Community Notes Feature For India