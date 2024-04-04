Elon Musk Announces X's Community Notes Feature For India
X, previously known as Twitter, has introduced its Community Notes feature in India, allowing users to engage in the verification of posts circulated on the platform.
The move seeks to cultivate a better-informed digital sphere by granting users the ability to jointly provide informative annotations to potentially deceptive content.
Announcing the launch on Thursday, X's affiliate handle, Community Notes, extended a warm welcome to new contributors in India.
X's Community Notes initiative aims to combat misinformation by inviting contributions from diverse individuals, thereby, relying on collective input to evaluate content credibility.
To contribute to Community Notes, accounts must meet X's criteria: no recent rule violations, membership for at least six months, and verification with a trusted phone number not linked to other Community Notes accounts.
If a note earns the status of Helpful, it will be shown on X as context, and the contributor will earn Writing Impact.
