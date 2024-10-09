Orry, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt Attract Most Cyber Threats: McAfee Report 2024
McAfee recently released its "Celebrity Hacker Hot List 2024," highlighting Indian celebrities most targeted by cyber threats.
The annual report identifies the top 10 celebrities whose names are used by scammers to create malicious websites and steal personal data or money.
Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, tops McAfee's Hacker Celebrity List, followed by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt.
As per the report, Orry is targeted for his celebrity connections, while scammers create fake sites to sell discounted tickets for Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour.
The report also reveals cybercriminals using AI-generated content, including Alia Bhatt deepfakes, to spread misinformation.
Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan are falsely linked to political parties, while Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan are used to promote betting apps.
