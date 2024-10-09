Why Did Two AI Pioneers Win The Nobel Prize In Physics?
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to two scientists, John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, whose groundbreaking work has paved the way for today's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI).
While their contributions are primarily in the field of computer science, both drew inspiration from and incorporated principles of physics.
Hopfield built a simple computer model of brain neurons, drawing on equations from the physics of spinning atoms.
Hinton, who earned his PhD in AI in 1978, aimed to create a self-learning neural network. He added a concept from 19th-century physicist Ludwig Boltzmann's work, which, starting with Hopfield's model, helped revive machine learning.
This led to a major breakthrough in computer image recognition in 2012. While both were inspired by physics, their work focused on AI rather than advancing physics itself.
