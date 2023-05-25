Orange Alert: IMD Predicts Wet Spell For North India Till May 26
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal till May 26.
According to IMD, this weather condition could be attributed to the anticipated fresh western disturbance which will influence the weather conditions in northwest India starting from May 29.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert in these states amid predictions of rainfall. An orange alert during rainfall indicates a ‘Be Alert’ situation.
The weather department has also mentioned potential risks during this period. Plantations, horticulture, and standing crops may be seriously at risk from strong winds and hailstorms.
Strong winds could also partially damage fragile constructions, while kutcha houses, walls, and huts are susceptible to minor damage.
Also read
India Ranks 103 On ‘Most Miserable Country’ Index, Zimbabwe Tops The List