India Ranks 103 On ‘Most Miserable Country’ Index, Zimbabwe Tops The List
India ranked 103 amongst 157 nations on the Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI) 2022 list of the world's most miserable countries, released on Wednesday.
According to the index, the major contributing factor to India's misery was unemployment.
As per the index, Zimbabwe topped the list of 157 most miserable countries of the world, followed by Venezuela, Syria, Lebanon and Sudan.
Switzerland had the lowest HAMI score, which means its citizens are the happiest. Hanke credited the country’s low debt-to-GDP ratio for its ranking.
The misery index is the function of a country’s annual percentage change in real GDP, year-end unemployment, inflation and bank-lending rates.
Also read
‘Soul Of Democracy Sucked Out’: Opposition Boycotts New Parliament Inauguration