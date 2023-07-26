Opposition Parties Plan To Move No-Confidence Motion Against PM Modi. What Does It Mean?
The ‘INDIA’ coalition plans to introduce a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi incumbent government in Lok Sabha today.
The motion was filed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday.
The opposition claims that this strategy will coerce the Prime Minister to address the critical issue of ethnic clashes in Manipur, which have killed more than 125 people.
A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the House. It can be moved only in the Lok Sabha and not Rajya Sabha.
If any member of the House believes that the government in power lacks a majority, he or she can introduce a no-confidence motion.
If the motion is approved, the ruling party must prove its majority in the House. The member is not required to provide a justification for moving the no-confidence motion.
Before 10 am, the member must submit a written motion notice that will be read aloud by the Speaker of the House. The Speaker will make the date for the motion's discussion public if the motion receives the support of at least 50 members.
The scheduled date of discussion must be within 10 days after the motion is approved. Otherwise, the motion is defeated, and the member who proposed is notified accordingly.
If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, then it is bound to resign.
