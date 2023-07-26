From Twitter To X: Elon Musk Explains The Reason Behind Rebranding
Elon Musk took to Twitter to explain why he decided to rebrand Twitter to X and noted that it’s more than just a name change.
Musk said, “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”
The social media platform will further add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct the entire financial world, he said.
The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird, Musk noted.
Last week, Musk had announced that he will be changing the logo for the microblogging website from the blue bird to letter X.
Soon after the new logo was revealed, the Twitter owner said that now the domain x.com will also redirect to Twitter.
