OpenAI's Internal System Hacked, AI Tech Details Compromised In 2023: Report
A hacker infiltrated OpenAI's internal messaging systems last year, stealing information regarding the company's AI technology designs, according to a report by the New York Times.
The hacker accessed an online forum where employees discussed OpenAI's latest technologies. However, the report noted that the hacker did not breach the systems where OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT chatbot, stores and develops its AI.
According to the report, OpenAI executives disclosed the breach to employees during an all-hands meeting in April last year and informed the company's board.
However, they opted not to make the news public since no customer or partner information had been compromised.
The executives did not view the incident as a national security threat, as they believed the hacker was a private individual with no connections to any foreign government.
In May, OpenAI reported that it had thwarted five covert influence operations attempting to use its AI models for "deceptive activity" online, raising fresh safety concerns about the potential misuse of the technology.
