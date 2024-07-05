Greece Extends Workweek To Six Days In Bid For Economic Growth
In a controversial move, Greece has implemented a six-day working week for certain businesses to enhance productivity and employment in the southern European nation.
This regulation, effective from July 1, goes against the global trend of companies considering shorter working weeks.
Under new legislation, employees of 24/7 private businesses can work an additional two hours per day or an extra eight-hour shift.
The change allows a traditional 40-hour workweek to be extended to 48 hours for certain businesses. However, food service and tourism workers are not included in the six-day working week initiative.
While the pro-business government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said the measure is both “worker-friendly” and “deeply growth-oriented”, labour unions and political observers have sharply criticised the move.
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development data, Greece workers averaged 1,886 hours in 2022, surpassing the U.S. average of 1,811 hours and the EU average of 1,571 hours.
Labour Party Triumphs In UK General Election As Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat