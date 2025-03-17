OpenAI Urges U.S. to Relax Copyright Rules for AI Development
OpenAI is urging the U.S. government to ease AI companies’ access to copyrighted material, arguing it would help maintain America’s global tech leadership.
The request is part of OpenAI’s proposal for President Donald Trump’s upcoming “AI Action Plan”.
The administration sought input from industry, government, and academia, emphasising policies that avoid stifling private sector innovation.
OpenAI proposed “freedom-focused” policies, including lifting restrictive state laws on AI developers.
AI companies have long faced criticism for training models on copyrighted work without consent or compensation.
OpenAI is battling lawsuits from news outlets like The New York Times and Chicago Tribune, as well as from authors and artists, over alleged copyright violations.
