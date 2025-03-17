Amazon, Flipkart Warehouses Raided Over Unsafe Products
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) raided Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce warehouses in Lucknow, Gurugram, and Delhi, seizing non-compliant products.
Following the crackdown, BIS filed two cases under the BIS Act, 2016, with more to come.
A March 7 raid at an Amazon warehouse in Lucknow uncovered 215 uncertified toys and 24 hand blenders.
A February raid in Gurugram found 58 aluminium foils, 34 water bottles, 25 toys, 20 hand blenders, seven PVC cables, two food mixers, and one speaker—none certified.
Seized brands included Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly. BIS has sued Techvision International and is preparing more cases.
Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Myntra, and BigBasket must now ensure only BIS-certified products are listed. Many uncertified items were found on these platforms.
Products without an ISI mark or with an invalid licence pose safety risks. Consumers are advised to verify certification via the BIS Care App and report violations.
