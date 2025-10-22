OpenAI Teams Up with Bryan Cranston to Stop Deepfakes on Sora 2
OpenAI announced it will work with Bryan Cranston, SAG-AFTRA, and other actor unions to prevent deepfakes on its AI video creation app Sora, launched on September 30.
Cranston raised concerns after unauthorized AI-generated clips appeared, including one showing a synthetic Michael Jackson taking a selfie using a digital version of his likeness.
Cranston thanked OpenAI for improving guardrails and protecting actors’ rights. OpenAI will collaborate with United Talent Agency (which represents Cranston), Association of Talent Agents, and Creative Artists Agency to strengthen protections against unapproved AI content.
Recently, OpenAI blocked AI-generated videos of Martin Luther King Jr. after complaints from King’s estate and responded to similar requests from Zelda Williams regarding her father.
OpenAI publicly supports the No FAKES Act, with the CEO, Sam Altman, saying the company is “deeply committed to protecting performers from the misappropriation of their voice and likeness”.
