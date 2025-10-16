Walmart Teams Up with OpenAI to Bring AI-Powered Shopping to ChatGPT
Walmart is partnering with OpenAI to let shoppers browse and make purchases directly through ChatGPT, marking a major step in its use of artificial intelligence to enhance online shopping.
Through the new feature, customers can link their Walmart accounts to ChatGPT and use a “buy” button to complete purchases seamlessly. Support for third-party sellers will roll out later this fall.
Walmart has also introduced several AI tools, including its generative AI-powered assistant “Sparky,” which helps customers with product recommendations, review summaries, and more within the Walmart app.
Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said, “For many years now, e-commerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change.”
The partnership aligns with OpenAI’s broader e-commerce ambitions, including its new agentic shopping system designed to power product discovery, recommendations, and payments in collaboration with Etsy and Shopify sellers.
