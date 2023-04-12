OpenAI To Offer Users Upto $20,000 For Reporting Bugs In Its Systems
OpenAI, on Tuesday, announced a new bug bounty programme that will pay users up to $20,000 (Rs 16 Lakh) for reporting bugs in its AI systems.
With a minimum reward of $200 for each vulnerability, the programme will offer rewards based on the severity of the reported bugs.
Being executed in partnership with Bugcrowd, the programme will help improve the security and reliability of AI systems, according to OpenAI’s blog post.
OpenAI has launched its bug bounty programme days after ChatGPT was banned in Italy owing to a suspected breach of privacy rules.
