European Space Agency's JUICE Mission Set To Lift Off To Jupiter And Its Moons On April 13
The European Space Agency is set to launch its Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) mission on Thursday.
The objective of the mission is to explore the possibilities of life in space and to study three of Jupiter's moons, namely, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.
According to the Space Agency, the mission will characterise these moons as both “planetary objects and possible habitats”.
JUICE will be launched from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
In addition to being the first spacecraft to orbit a moon other than the Earth's moon, this mission will mark the first time a European spacecraft will visit Jupiter, CNBC reported.
Also read
Elon Musk Sets April 20 As The Deadline For Removal Of Legacy Blue Ticks