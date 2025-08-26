OpenAI Launches India-First Learning Accelerator with IIT Madras
OpenAI has launched its India-first Learning Accelerator initiative in partnership with IIT Madras and leading education bodies.
The programme, backed by $500,000 (~ Rs 4 cr ) in funding, focuses on AI research and aims to empower educators and millions of learners.
IIT Madras will conduct long-term studies on how AI can enhance learning outcomes and support innovative teaching methods, with findings shared openly to guide future product development.
OpenAI also plans to provide about 500,000 ChatGPT licences, over next six months, to educators and students across India, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and ARISE member schools.
In addition, OpenAI is providing ChatGPT access to government school teachers (Classes 1–12) to support lesson planning, student engagement, and improved learning outcomes.
OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. He will lead efforts to advance education with AI and make OpenAI tools more accessible to educators, researchers, and students across India.
Leah Belsky, VP of Education at OpenAI, said the company believes AI can empower educators and learners by working closely with institutions. She added that this programme is a significant investment in India’s education ecosystem.
China Deploys Al Chatbot Wukong to Support Space Missions