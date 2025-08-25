China Deploys AI Chatbot Wukong to Support Space Missions
China launched its first AI chatbot, Wukong AI, aboard the Tiangong space station in mid-July.
The chatbot takes its name from the legendary Monkey King, Sun Wukong, and is designed to provide astronauts with navigation and tactical planning support.
Wukong AI supported the crew in conducting a spacewalk, installing space debris protection devices, and carrying out a routine inspection of the station, during a six-and-a-half-hour mission.
Developed on a large language model (LLM), Wukong AI consists of two modules — one installed on the station to help the crew with real-time challenges, and another ground-based module designed for in-depth analysis.
Chinese authorities said the chatbot was developed using a domestic open-source AI model, as reported by Xinhua, the state-run news agency.
