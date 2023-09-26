OpenAI's ChatGPT Gets Even Smarter With Voice And Image Features
OpenAI has released a new version of its chatbot that interacts with users using spoken words and responds to images uploaded by them.
Voice and image capabilities are rolling out to paid subscribers of ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, over the next two weeks.
Voice communication feature will currently be available on iOS and Android, while images will be available on all platforms.
The chatbot will respond to users with synthetic voices that will sound more lifelike than existing digital assistants. Users can select between five different voices, including male and female voices.
The image feature can help analyse a complex graph for work-related data or give recipe suggestions responding to a snap of the inside of a refrigerator.
