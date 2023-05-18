Congress Declares Siddaramaiah As Karnataka CM, Shivakumar As Deputy
Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar the deputy CM and state party president. This was confirmed by senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday.
The two leaders, who were in a close contest for the top position, are expected to take the oath on May 20 at the swearing-in ceremony alongside other ministers.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Venugopal said, “All Congress leaders, including top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality. Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus, not dictatorship."
Securing 135 seats, Congress swept the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority of which the results were announced on Saturday.
