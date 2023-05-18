Congress Declares Siddaramaiah As Karnataka CM, Shivakumar As Deputy

The two leaders, who were in a close contest for the top position, are expected to take the oath on May 20 at the swearing-in ceremony alongside other ministers.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Venugopal said, “All Congress leaders, including top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality. Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus, not dictatorship."
Securing 135 seats, Congress swept the Karnataka assembly elections with a thumping majority of which the results were announced on Saturday.