OpenAI And Financial Times Strike Deal For AI Content Integration
The Financial Times entered into a licensing agreement with OpenAI, enabling the training of artificial intelligence (AI) models using its attributed content, marking the most recent media collaboration for the Microsoft-backed startup.
The collaboration will bolster OpenAI's ChatGPT generative AI chatbot by incorporating attributed FT content, while also fostering joint efforts to create innovative AI products and features tailored for FT readers.
According to a statement from the paper, the collaboration will enable ChatGPT to incorporate specific summaries, quotes, and links to FT's articles on its chatbot. However, the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Last year, OpenAI secured a comparable agreement with the Associated Press, wherein the news organisation licensed a portion of its news story archive to OpenAI.
