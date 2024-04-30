AstraZeneca Acknowledges Rare TTS Risk In Its COVID Vaccine. What Does It Mean?
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has accepted for the first time that its Covid vaccine, sold globally under the brand names Covishield and Vaxzevria among others, “can, in very rare cases, cause TTS”.
Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome or TTS is characterised by blood clots (thrombosis) combined with low levels of platelets.
The document from the company asserts that TTS may occur even without vaccination, and emphasises that expert testimony will be necessary to establish causation in each specific case.
AstraZeneca has been embroiled in a legal battle against a class action lawsuit claiming that its Covid vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has resulted in numerous fatalities and severe injuries.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine was manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). As many as 1,749,417,978 doses of Covishield vaccine have been administered in India till now.
The lawsuit was started last year by Jamie Scott, a father of two, who suffered a permanent brain injury by TTS after being administered the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021.
