Only Verified Users Can Vote In Twitter Polls, Get Featured On ‘For You’ Recommendations: Elon Musk
Elon Musk said that starting April 15, only verified Twitter accounts will be able to vote in polls and will be eligible to be in For You recommendation.
This, he said, will be the only “realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over”, in an otherwise hopeless losing battle.
The 'For You' tab on Twitter is an algorithmically generated feed that highlights certain tweets based on the users’ interests. It is the default tab to appear, whenever we open Twitter.
Twitter Polls are polls that can be created on Twitter to gather feedback and give users the opportunity to weigh in on questions. Users can answer a question and see the answers right away with just one click.
Last week, Musk had announced that availing the Twitter Blue subscription remains the only way to get verified on Twitter, as the social media platform will be doing away with the legacy verified account from April 1.
