Only 8–10% Of Indian Creators Earn Steady Income: BCG Report
Only 8–10% of India’s 2–2.5 million active creators earn meaningful income, says a new BCG report.
The report notes that oversupply is a key challenge, as millions are creating content, but few convert it into steady earnings.
Most creators make under Rs 18,000 a month, with smaller ones averaging Rs 3.8 lakh a year.
In contrast, creators with over a million followers and strong engagement can earn Rs 50,000 or more monthly — but they’re the exception.
With ad rates between Rs 50–Rs 200 per 1,000 views, even 1 lakh views might fetch just Rs 5,500–Rs 20,000, depending on the niche.
The report notes a shift toward newer monetisation models like live commerce, virtual gifting, subscriptions, and affiliate marketing.
While fashion, food, beauty, and gaming dominate, niches like finance, education, and tech are rapidly growing, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities.
