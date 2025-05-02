FSSAI to Delhi HC: Dabur’s ‘100% Juice’ Label Violates Rules
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has told the Delhi High Court that Dabur’s “100% fruit juice” label is misleading.
In an affidavit, the regulator said such claims are not allowed under the 2018 Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations.
FSSAI argued that food labelling rules do not permit numerical terms like “100%.” It said this could mislead buyers, especially if the juice is reconstituted or contains added water.
In June 2024, FSSAI ordered food companies to drop claims like “100% Fruit Juice” from packaging and ads.
Dabur, which makes Real juices, challenged this order. The company called FSSAI’s move legally flawed and based on a misreading of the rules.
Dabur said Real Activ is made by adding water to fruit concentrate, with no added sugar, and meets FSSAI norms for the “100% Fruit Juice” label.
How The Blinkit Protest In Varanasi Exposes Cracks In India’s Gig Economy
Click here