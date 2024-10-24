Only 16% of Consumers Aware of DPDP Act Amid Rising Data Breach Concerns: Survey
According to a survey by PwC India, consumers are increasingly concerned about data breaches, with many unaware of their rights.
The PwC report surveyed 3,233 consumers, with 46% from Delhi NCR, 32% from Mumbai, 13% from Bengaluru, and 9% from other cities.
It showed that only 16% of consumers were aware of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act across diverse geographies, age groups, urban-rural divides and occupational backgrounds.
Key findings revealed that 42% of respondents were uncertain about continuing to use a company's services after a data breach, while 44% expressed a willingness to pay more for better data protection.
Additionally, over 75% of participants did not know that a masked Aadhaar card—showing only the last four digits—is an accepted form of identity proof.
Furthermore, 72% were unaware of the regulations regarding the handling of minors' data and the necessity of obtaining parental or guardian consent​.
