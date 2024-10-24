Government Launches System to Detect and Block Fraudulent International Calls
The Centre has introduced an advanced tracking system designed to detect and block international calls that falsely appear as Indian numbers — a deceptive practice frequently exploited by scammers to commit financial fraud in India.
Named the 'International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System,' the initiative was launched by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Scammers employ this method by altering the Calling Line Identity (CLI), making international calls appear as local Indian ones (e.g., +91-xxxxxxxxx) to deceive recipients.
These spoofed calls are often used in financial scams, tricking victims into sharing sensitive data or making unauthorised payments.
The system, launched on October 17, intercepted around 13.5 million spoofed calls within its first 24 hours, as per the official press release.
