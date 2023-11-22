Online Beauty Shopping Soars In India; Instagram Reels Shape Consumer Choices: Report
According to the Meta GWI Beauty Report for 2023, over 80% surveyed consumers in India prefer buying beauty products online, with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram leading beauty product searches.
Reels led 47% of consumers to discover beauty products, with one in three beauty consumers subsequently making direct purchases through Instagram Reels.
The report surveyed more than 2,000 consumers between the ages of 6 and 64 and was conducted in 74 cities, revealing shifts in consumer behaviour within the beauty and personal care sectors.
As per the report, the rise of online marketplaces and the introduction of new brands have contributed to increased demand for beauty products, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a notable shift towards online shopping, with 68% of beauty purchasers now favouring digital transactions, representing a 15% rise from pre-pandemic levels.
The study findings also revealed that Indians rely heavily on influencers for reviews and recommendations regarding products.
