Online Abuses, Deepfakes: Oversight Board Warns Against Risks During Global Polls
As global elections gain momentum, the Meta Oversight Board has cautioned that inaccurate enforcement by social media platforms is escalating risks.
The consequences include heightened potential for poll-related violence, problematic suppression of critical political speech, and the proliferation of fake news and deepfakes designed to disrupt elections.
It said, “Clear standards need to be set for AI-generated content or deepfakes and other types of manipulated content, such as cheap fakes.”
The Board analysed a broad collection of its election-related cases, ranging from the suspension of former US President Donald Trump on Meta's platforms to the Board's decision to leave up controversial comments about immigration by a French politician.
The Board stressed on dedicating sufficient resources to moderating content before, during, and after elections, not just limiting this to the immediate voting period.
It also recommended setting basic standards for all elections everywhere, and not neglecting dozens of elections taking place in countries that might be less lucrative markets, but where the threat of instability is often greatest.
The guidelines also included not allowing political speech that incites violence to go unchecked, with a quicker escalation of content to human review and tough sanctions on repeat abusers being prioritised.
